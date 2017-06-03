A greater number of complaints about car hire in Europe

Nordic European Consumer Centre (ECC) offices were contacted by 367 consumers last year, complaining about car rental companies in Europe.

That’s 40% more than in 2014, according to the Consumer Council. Consumers’ facing problems hiring cars in Europe have become more common.The consumer council is struck by the complaint statistics.

The most common complaints are about additional costs for unwanted insurance, and that consumers receive bills claiming damage to the car. The latter occurred most often when the consumer returned the car outside of the rental company’s opening hours.

The two problems both concluded with the car hire becoming more expensive than the consumer signed for when ordering the car.European Consumer Centers (ECC) recommend people to carefully review the terms of the rental agreement before signing anything.

‘Remember to check what kind of insurance you have in advance, and take pictures of the car when you begin using it,’ said Ragnar Wiik,Head of Consumer Europe, part of the ECC network.

