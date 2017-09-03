Hadeland Glassverk

In scenic surroundings one hour from Oslo you find Hadeland Glassworks, a tourist attraction and shopping destination founded on history, art, culture and handicraft traditions.

The glassworks were founded in 1762 and is the oldest industrial company in Norway with continuous operation.

The glass museum is the largest in Scandinavia, and displays Hadeland creations from the last 250 years.

In the Glass Hut children and adults can make their own honey pot or drinking glass to take home. You can decorate your glass with sandblasting machine, and in summer you can fill your honey pot in the honey house. Children can also try candle colouring.

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today