Half of Norwegians have plans for Easter holiday

Almost half of Norwegians have plans to go on Easter vacation – and most go on vacation in Norway .

One in five will use the entire Easter week, and the homeland is still the preferred destination, according to a survey TNS has performed on behalf of the Norwegian Hospitality Association (NHO Reiseliv).

– Traditions stand strong with Norwegians, and ski resorts are consolidating their position as the preferred destination for Easter, says NHO Director and former Minister, Kristin Krohn Devold.

At the same time she stresses the need to have good offers in towns and communities during Easter, because half will actually not go on vacation.

In reality the survey shows that only four out of ten are going on Easter holiday this year. Half of those will go to a cottage.

– Easter is cottage holiday par excellence, and this year we are seeing a slight increase from last year on those who choose to spend Easter in a private cottage in Norway, the director of Travel Norway (Virke Reise), Line Endresen Normann, said.

