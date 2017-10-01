Hiking in the Sunnmøre Alps – Hotel Union Øye

Hotel Union ØyeHotel Union Øye.Photo: visitalesund.com

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 1. October 2017

The Norwegian Fjords is a favorite among summit enthusiasts from all over the world – and the summit Slogen is one the most breathtaking and beautiful hikes in all of Norway.

 

Hotel Union Øye is located in the middle of the world’s most breathtaking scenery including Geirangerfjord, now on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, Hjørundfjord and the majestic Sunnmøre Alps. You will be pleased to know that daylight hours in the summer at Øye lasts until midnight, giving you extra time to explore the beautiful mountains nearby.READ MORE about Hiking in the Sunnmøre Alps – Hotel Union Øye

 

Source: visitalesund.com / Norway Today

