Hiking in the Sunnmøre Alps – Hotel Union Øye

The Norwegian Fjords is a favorite among summit enthusiasts from all over the world – and the summit Slogen is one the most breathtaking and beautiful hikes in all of Norway.

Hotel Union Øye is located in the middle of the world's most breathtaking scenery including Geirangerfjord, now on UNESCO's World Heritage List, Hjørundfjord and the majestic Sunnmøre Alps. You will be pleased to know that daylight hours in the summer at Øye lasts until midnight, giving you extra time to explore the beautiful mountains nearby.

Source: visitalesund.com / Norway Today