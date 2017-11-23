Rooted in Norwegian traditions in the middle of Norway, Trøndelag is a perfect base for experiencing nature, culture and Norway’s exciting history.

Trøndelag’s seven national parks and two nature reserves are suitable for hiking, cycling, hunting and fishing. The salmon rivers Gaula, Orkla and Namsen have attracted anglers from all over Europe ever since the 19th century.

The Dovrefjell mountains are one of the only places in the world where you can experience musk ox. The coast of Trøndelag is wild and beautiful and is renowned for its good fishing.

READ MORE about The historic centre of Norway

Source: visitnorway.com / Norway Today