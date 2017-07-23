Hjørundfjord, the Sunnmøre Alps

Hjørundfjord, and the Sunnmøre Alps

The Sunnmøre Alps are a magnet for those who want to enjoy really wild natural surroundings.

The sharp mountain peaks rise up from the fjords to heights of up to 5,000 ft above sea level in many places. Even in the summer there is snow on the sharp mountainsides and numerous hanging glaciers reinforce the Alpine impression.

The Hjørundfjord is well suited as a base for a hiking holiday, with its renowned hotels and high quality cabins and peaks such as Slogen (5,131 ft), Saksa (3,520 ft) and Skårsalen (5,059 ft) within range. Molladalen is the family-friendly alternative, though it can……

READ MORE about HJØRUNDFJORD

© visitalesund.com / Norway Today