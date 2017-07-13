Ibiza wants ban on alcohol on board

Spanish party islands want a ban on alcohol served on board airplanes

The authorities in Mallorca and Ibiza are trying to fight “antisocial tourism” and ask Spain and the EU to ban serving of alcohol on board aircraft and airports.

The plea comes after recent and widely spread reports of fighting and sexual assault combined with drunkenness on the popular holiday islands.

– We ask the national authorities and the EU Commission to ban alcohol consumption on airplanes and airports, says Pilar Carbonell, responsible for tourism in the Local Government in the Balearic Islands.

Lots of drinking on planes

She says that it is necessary to guarantee security and tackle anti-social tourism. It is not clear whether the proposed ban should apply to all EU flights, or just to this archipelago.

Tourism is important for the archipelago of Balearic Islands. Ibiza and Magaluf are popular destinations that are also known for a lot of partying and troubles.

In May, three men were taken out of an airplane after they had a drunken row all the way from Manchester to England to Palma de Mallorca, and several flights have been redirected due to drunken passengers.

Magaluf, Ibiza. Wikipedia

Magaluf (/mæɡəˈluːf/, Catalan: [məɣəˈluf], Spanish: [maɣaˈluf]) is a major holiday resort on the Spanish island of Majorca, primarily catering for the British, Russian, Irish, German, and Scandinavian package holiday market.

Magaluf is in the municipality of Calvià and is situated within a group of towns, primarily Torrenova and Palma Nova. Son Sant Joan Airport – Majorca’s main airport – is 24 kilometres (15 mi) from Magaluf.

Resort

Magaluf is part of the municipality of Calvià and is located within a group of towns which includes Palma Nova and Torrenova. The resort caters to young (mainly British) adults and couples as well as families, with peak season during July and August.

The winter season (November through March) sees the population of Magaluf consist of mainly local residents, with most resort and package-based hotels closing their doors. The Palma Nova resort is located just north of Magaluf and is approximately a five-minute drive from the centre of Magaluf.

Magaluf consists of a white sandy beach and the Magaluf strip, which is the centre for the main nightlife and restaurants. The twin resorts of Magaluf and Palma Nova are the largest resort developments of the municipal district of Calvià, and are situated on the island’s south west coast at the western end of the huge Palma Bay, approximately 15 kilometres (9 miles) from Palma, and the Son Sant Joan International airport.

Meliá Hotels International started the required investment for the first stage in modernising the resort of Magaluf, by updating four hotels on the beach front, known as the Calvià Beach Resort, which opened in June 2012.

