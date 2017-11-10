Ice hotel in Tromsø

Better book a hotel room soon – it’s going to melt away

That is the perfect gift for the winter city that has it all? In the new year, Tromsø will have its very own pop-up ice hotel.

What would Elsa from “Frozen” do if she landed a job as hotel manager in Tromsø?

Probably the same thing Kirsten Marie Holmen, the entrepreneur behind the popular Magic Ice bars, is now planning: Building a hotel where everything from the walls and the roof to the beds and the hotel bar (including the glasses) are built from nothing but ice and snow.

