Increased summer capacity between South Korea and Norway

Interest in Norway as a holiday destination has increased among South Korean travellers. Now, Avinor Oslo Airport can confirm that Asiana Airlines is launching a summer charter route between Seoul and Norway’s main airport.

Compared to 2016, there was a 36.7% growth in South Koreans’ overnight stays in Norway in 2017. The number is now over 120,000 bed nights.

As a result, Asiana Airlines is launching a summer charter route on July 10th with flights Tuesdays and Saturdays between Seoul and Oslo Airport until August 29th

Arrival from Seoul will be at 14:30, with the return flight departing at 16:15. The route is operated by an Airbus A330-300.

“South Korea’s tourism growth is huge and it’s gratifying to see that Asiana Airlines has chosen to set up a route to meet this growth,” says Jasper Spruit, Avinor Director of Traffic Development.

Korean Air increasing frequency

Furthermore, Korean Air will increase the number of its charter flights between Seoul and Oslo Airport, from eight in 2017 to 11 in 2018.

“The increased capacity will contribute to important value creation for the Norwegian tourism industry, from a dynamic growth market. We look forward to welcoming Asiana to Norway’s main airport and it is very positive that Korean Air is also increasing its frequency during the summer months,” Spruit concludes.

Korean Air will operate the route between Seoul and Oslo airport with an Airbus A330-200.

Source: Avinor / Norway Today