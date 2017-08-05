Kjerag – the majesty in the bottom of the Lysefjord!

Rising 1,084 metres above the Lysefjord, Kjerag is the tallest peak of them all.

This massive mountain has for ages been admired from the fjord, however during the last few years, it has become increasingly more popular to hike up to the actual mountain plateau.

Most people is satisfied with taking in the mesmerising views from the top of the mountain, however for some hikers the highlight seems to be taking one’s photo on the Kjerag boulder, this round chunk of a rock wedged into the crack of the mountain.

Source: regionstavanger-ryfylke.com / Norway Today