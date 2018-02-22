KLM & Widerøe Join Hands Mid-Air

Royal Dutch Airlines (KLM) & Norwegian airline Widerøe have announced a signed agreement of expanded, joint global transportation options for air travelers.

Of the agreement, KLM Director Alliances Frank Prillevitz stated; ‘We’re pleased to start this new cooperation with Widerøe and strengthening our network within Nordic regions. Widerøe is a reliable partner that will help us accommodate increased transfer options and destinations within Norway.’

KLM’s Paul Terstegge states; ‘This gives air travelers, especially commuters who live in the outskirts of Norway, a completely new approach to KLM’s international network of air routes.’

WORLDWIDE CHOICES

A press release posted 21 Feb states that the agreement now ensures Dutch airline customers a variety of travel choices within Norway and that Widerøe customers instantly gain easy access to virtually the entire world without need of multiple bookings.

The cooperation will initially affect 18 airports within Norway:

Ålesund (AES)

Bergen (BGO)

Bodø (BOO)

Florø (FRO)

Harstad / Narvik (EVE)

Kristiansund (KSU)

Leknes (LKN)

Mo i Rana (MQN)

Molde (MOL)

Ørsta / Volda (HOV)

Oslo (OSL)

Svolvær (SVJ)

Stokmarknes (SKN)

Tromsø (TOS)

Trondheim (TRD)

