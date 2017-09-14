Strong growth in passenger numbers at Torp airport

In August, 193,353 passengers travelled either to, or from, Torp Sandefjord Airport. This represents a growth of 44.5% over the same period the year before.

Foreign traffic increased, while domestic traffic slowed down in August. In total, 163,644 passengers travelled abroad, up 59.7% from the same month the previous year.

The number of domestic travellers was 29,709 in August this year, a decline of 5.2% from August 2016.

Foreign traffic has soared 54.3% this year, with a total of 1,063,645 travellers. Domestic traffic fell by 2.4%, with a total of 242,115 passengers, reported the airport.

