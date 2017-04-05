Lights at the Lodge – Experience the Northern Lights from the top of the mountain

TOPICS:
Northern LightsNorthern Lights.Photo: http://www.visitnarvik.com

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 5. April 2017

Narvikfjellet offers a new and amazing way to experience Northern lights!

The cable car carries you up to the top of the mountain, 656 meters above sea level, where you can enjoy a spectacular view over the city, complete silence and the beautiful Northern lights dancing in the sky.

All this from the top of the mountain, just 8 minutes away from the city center. This is a perfect way to experience Narvik and what it has to offer.

READ MORE about Lights at the Lodge – Experience the Northern Lights from the top of the mountain

 

Source: visitnarvik.com / Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Lights at the Lodge – Experience the Northern Lights from the top of the mountain"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*