Narvikfjellet offers a new and amazing way to experience Northern lights!

The cable car carries you up to the top of the mountain, 656 meters above sea level, where you can enjoy a spectacular view over the city, complete silence and the beautiful Northern lights dancing in the sky.

All this from the top of the mountain, just 8 minutes away from the city center. This is a perfect way to experience Narvik and what it has to offer.

READ MORE about Lights at the Lodge – Experience the Northern Lights from the top of the mountain

Source: visitnarvik.com / Norway Today