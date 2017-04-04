Lofoten Diving is a Padi Resort located in the middle of the Lofoten – in Ballstad . Thanks to our constant presence in the Lofoten we have the capability to offer you a host of unforgettable underwater experiences.

The dive programs are individually suited to our guest’s skill levels and diving qualifications. The dive sites we offer are ideal not only for advanced divers but also for divers in training as well as instructors with groups. READ MORE about Lofoten Diving

Source: lofoten-diving.com / Norway Today