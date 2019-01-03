Many must use the tram in Oslo

Thousands must use the tram in Oslo this winter

Maintenance work in the Metro tunnel between Majorstuen and the Norwegian Parliament in Oslo during the coming three months entails that all travellers must use the tram on the stretch in the evenings.

The work starts at 8:55 pm on Monday, January 7th, and will continue in the evenings and during the night every week from Monday to Thursday until March 28th, Ruter notifies. All of the Metro’s routes are influenced by the maintenance work, and travellers are therefore urged to seek alternative transport.

5,000 travellers

The Public Transporter, Ruter, estimates that around 5,000 travellers have to find other ways to travel between the Parliament and Majorstuen every day of the period.

Extra departures will be set up on the tram line 19 which covers the stretch between Majorstuen and the Parliament/Rail Road Square (Jernbanetorget). The stretch is also covered by an extra tram line 15, which runs from Majorstuen via Frogner to the National Theater and Jernbanetorget. It is also possible to take trams 11, 12 and 13 through the City Centre.

