More air passengers – fewer flights in Norway

Over 54 million passengers flew to or from Avinor airports last year. This is an increase of 2.8 percent from 2017 despite a decrease in the number of flights.

The number of flights decreased by just over 3,000, or 0.4 percent, from 2017, reports Avinor.

”The trend in the airline market continues. It shows that the airlines are doing a better job of utilizing their capacity, including fuller aircraft, while at Oslo Airport, among other things, we have several large aircraft with room for several passengers per flight,” says CEO Dag Falk-Petersen of Avinor.

22.5 million passengers traveled to or from Norway on international flights. This is where the increase is greatest.

For the first time since its inception in 2002, Norwegian Air was the largest airline at Avinor’s airports over a whole calendar year with just over 20.5 million passengers. SAS had almost 20.3 million passengers.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today