New day record for Trolltunga

On Wednesday a new record for passages in Gryteskaret was set en route to Trolltunga with a total of 1,839 people.

Numbers that Odda municipality has access to, shows so an increase of 40 per cent in passages and bookings in the municipality so far, the newspaper Haugesunds Avis reports.

The season has been characterized by high activity, Odda municipality writes on their web site.

Trolltunga is a famous tourist destination. There is a cliff at 1,100 meters above sea level, some 700 meters above Ringedalsvatnet Tyssedal municipality in Hordaland. The trip up to Trolltunga is popular and it starts in Skjeggedal and goes high into the mountains. The hike takes between ten and twelve hours and is very demanding. Every year there are several rescue actions involving hikers experiencing problems.

