New routes from Bergen with Loganair

Scottish airline, Loganair has unveiled its largest ever schedule from Bergen this year, including two new routes to Manchester and Inverness.

Travellers can now fly to five destinations in the UK with Loganair from Bergen – including Shetland, Orkney, Inverness, Glasgow and Manchester.

Aina Tysse, Head of Business Development at Bergen Airport is pleased to welcome Loganair to Bergen. Loganair now operates five destinations in the UK, relevant for both business and leisure traffic.

Western Norway and Scotland are historically and culturally very close and the new year-round route to Inverness brings Scotland and Bergen even closer together.

The new service to Manchester is also great news for businesses and football fans alike – and both new routes make a welcomed addition to our existing network from Bergen airport.

“The beautiful Highlands of Inverness and other routes to a wide range of Scottish destinations, we believe the Norwegians will appreciate,” says Tysse.

The one-stop service to Manchester will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from May 10 as an all year-round destination. Flights to Manchester will have a short stop at Inverness but passengers will stay on the same Embraer 145 jet aircraft. The route to Inverness is operated by an Embraer 145 jet which is a direct flight.

The airline is also recommencing its services to Glasgow which started last summer. The route will begin on May 25, operating until Sept 9 on Fridays and Sundays.

A Saturday service to Orkney will once again operate, between June 23 and August 18, and there will be a twice-weekly link to Shetland on Wednesdays and Saturdays between May 26 and August 18.

Scottish airline, Loganair has unveiled its largest ever schedule from Bergen this year, including two new routes to Manchester and Inverness.

Travellers can now fly to five destinations in the UK with Loganair from Bergen – including Shetland, Orkney, Inverness, Glasgow and Manchester.

Aina Tysse, Head of Business Development at Bergen Airport is pleased to welcome Loganair to Bergen. Loganair now operates five destinations in the UK, relevant for both business and leisure traffic.

Western Norway and Scotland are historically and culturally very close and the new year-round route to Inverness brings Scotland and Bergen even closer together.

The new service to Manchester is also great news for businesses and football fans alike – and both new routes make a welcomed addition to our existing network from Bergen airport.

“The beautiful Highlands of Inverness and other routes to a wide range of Scottish destinations, we believe the Norwegians will appreciate,” says Tysse.

The one-stop service to Manchester will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from May 10 as an all year-round destination. Flights to Manchester will have a short stop at Inverness but passengers will stay on the same Embraer 145 jet aircraft. The route to Inverness is operated by an Embraer 145 jet which is a direct flight.

The airline is also recommencing its services to Glasgow which started last summer. The route will begin on May 25, operating until Sept 9 on Fridays and Sundays.

A Saturday service to Orkney will once again operate, between June 23 and August 18, and there will be a twice-weekly link to Shetland on Wednesdays and Saturdays between May 26 and August 18.

Source: Avinor / Norway Today