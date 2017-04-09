Nice weather fills hotels during Easter

Fine weather ensures that hotels are filled up despite the fact that Easter comes late this year.

At Beitostølen, CEO Atle Hovi, reports 90 percent occupancy already, Dagens Næringsliv writes.

– Thanks to good snow conditions and a weather forecast that promise night frost and sun, I guess we end up close to 100 percent. So we are very pleased, he said.

Rolf Ingar Rotegård, sales manager at Bardøla Høyfjellshotell in Geilo, say that they so far has sold 80 percent of the rooms.

– There are many sitting on the fence and waiting for just the weather forecast. We anticipate to end up at well over 90 percent occupancy, Rotegård informed.

On Myrkdalen hotel at Voss Hotel Manager Solvor Dolve thinks that she will be able to repeat the 95 percent coverage they managed last year.

– We have noted increased interest in the last couple of days and we believe and hope good snowfall and fine weather will fill the hotel this year as well, she says.

Turid Viken, marketing manager for Skistar Trysil, is sure it will be a record breaking Easter.

-All lifts and slopes are open and most places are actually fully booked. We only have a few remaining places left, she says.

