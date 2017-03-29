Tromsø is the best place in the world to experience the spectacular aurora borealis! Also, you can get up close with reindeer and Sami culture.

Tromsø has a lot to offer for the adventurous: You can take a fast snowmobile ride through the nature or go the old-fashioned way by reindeer sleds. Get up close with the reindeer at the Oskal family’s camp, or see them in the wild on the mountain tops. Finish the day off by spending the night chasing the northern lights, nature’s most spectacular show! READ MORE about Northern lights and reindeer

Source: arcticguideservice.com / Norway Today