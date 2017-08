Bergen is the perfect starting point for exploring Norway fjords – the biggest attraction in Scandinavia. But what is a fjord? And how were they created? And how do I get there?

You can find the fjords pretty much all over the Norwegian coastline. However, it is on the west coast you can find the most characteristic ones – like the Nærøyfjord marked on UNESCO’s list of World Heritage Sites. READ MORE about Norway Fjords

Source: visitbergen.com