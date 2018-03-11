Norway’s “Criminal” Easter tradition

In Norway, reading crime stories during Easter is as natural part of the holidays as eggs and chickens. But to the outside world, the «Easter Crime» fad is literally a mystery.

Although Easter is crime time in Norway, the rest of the world doesn’t necessarily agree. Every year the Norwegian love for “Easter Crime” (Påskekrim) makes headlines, and tops the lists of strange ways to celebrate the holidays around the world. Read more about Norway’s mysterious Easter tradition. The Easter bunny however does not have a strong foothold in Norway (yet), even thought the kids are looking forward to their “Easter egg” filled with goodies.

