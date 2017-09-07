Norwegian Airline flights cancelled due to hurricane Irma

The Norwegian Airline states that they have cancelled several flights to and from Florida in the United States because of the hurricane Irma. Among others the flight from Oslo to and from Fort Lauderdale this Friday are cancelled.

“We closely monitor the development of Hurricane Irma, and have regular contact with our Florida representative to assess the safety of the area” according to the website of Norwegian Airlines.



Affected passengers will be updated via SMS. “Information about specific flights is available on our page, and passengers who have questions about their journey can contact our customer service for assistance”.



In addition, flights from Stockholm and Barcelona on Saturday and from Paris and Copenhagen on Sunday are cancelled as well. “The safety of our passengers and cabin crew always comes first” says Norwegian Airlines.



The airline states that they closely follow developments in the storm and are in close contact with local authorities in Florida. Norwegian offers people who are affected by the settings to and from Florida the ability to cancel the ticket and receive full refund or to change the flight free of charge.



© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today