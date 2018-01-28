Norwegian Airline granted operating license in Argentina

The Argentinian authorities have granted operating licenses to Norwegian’s subsidiary in the country. The airline has previously approved 153 airplanes in Argentina.

The permit was issued on Friday night, Norwegian time.

‘This is a new milestone for Norwegian. The approval means that we can soon offer new Argentinians flying routes, and comfortable aircraft at a low price,’ said CEO, Bjørn Kjos, in a press release.

In December, the Argentinian Aviation Authority approved the launch of 153 Norwegian routes to and from Argentina. The company had applied for approval of 156 routes. Norwegian stated that they have plans for both domestic and international flights from and within Argentina.

The company has one Boeing 737-800 based in Argentina today. Norwegian Air Argentina, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Norwegian, is building management in Buenos Aires.

