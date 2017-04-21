Norwegian Airline launches new direct route to Singapore

Norwegian’s global expansion continues with the launch of a new direct route between London Gatwick and Singapore. This will be their second destination in Asia, as the company already fly to Bangkok from Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen.

Norwegian will begin flying the route between London Gatwick and Singapore on the 28th of September this year. The departures will be coordinated with Norwegian’s flights from several Norwegian cities.

‘Our long-haul routes are very popular, with a seat occupation rate of over 90%. This shows that customers want more long distance routes at low prices.

Therefore, it is with great pleasure that we launch our first route to Singapore’, said Bjørn Kjos, Norwegian’s chief executive officer.

‘We hope that the authorities see the importance of several direct routes to Asia from Scandinavia, and ensure that Norwegian gets the necessary overflight rights to fly directly to Asia’.

Norwegian will fly four times a week between London Gatwick and Singapore. From October, they will fly five times a week.

The new routes will correspond to their flights from Oslo, Bergen and Stavanger to London, so travellers from Norway may easily take advantage of the new route offer. The company’s 787 Dreamliner will operate the Singapore route.

About Norway’s long distance routes

Norwegian offers a total of 55 long distance routes to the United States, Europe and Asia. Travelers in Norway can fly directly to New York, Oakland/San Francisco, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Orlando and Boston in the United States, as well as to Bangkok in Thailand.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today