Norwegian Airline voted people’s travel favourite

The ‘People’s Travel Award’ was awarded was given to Norwegian in the travel industry’s ‘Oscar Gala’, the Grand Travel Awards.

On Thursday evening, the tourism industry gathered in Oslo to celebrate the winners of the Grand Travel Awards, where Norwegian was nominated the people’s travel favourite.

‘We think it is very nice to receive this recognition from the Norwegian people. We would like to thank all our hardworking colleagues, who make every effort to make the travellers enjoy a pleasant experience, and not least everyone who chooses to fly with us,’ said Thomas Ramdahl, the commercial director of Norwegian.

Dagsavisen newspaper, in cooperation with the travel magazines ‘Reis’, Travel News, the blog, ‘Reiselykke . com’, and FlightPark, initiated the award. The Norwegian people voted for this year’s winner.

‘There are many travel prizes out there, but nowhere else do the Norwegian people vote for their travel favourite.

That’s why it’s been a pleasure to launch the people’s own travel prize! Norwegian has meant a lot to many Norwegians, so it may not be surprising that the airline went to the top, but also fun that small participants, and niche products like Gloppen Hotel,and Arctic birdwatching in Varanger managed to get into the running’, said Christine Baglo, a travel journalist for Dagsavisen newspaper.

‘Even with great international expansion, Norway is an important market for us. Our low prices, and exciting destinations, help Norwegians to experience the world, but also build local value creation wherever we fly.

Additionally, through our international expansion, we have helped more foreign tourists visit Norway, which contributes to new jobs, and economic growth here,’ said Ramdahl.

