Norwegian airports receive 20 new international routes

Bergen, Oslo, Stavanger, and Trondheim will offer 20 new international routes this year, among them a direct route from Oslo to Beijing.

The routes include Israel, Hungary, Turkey, Italy, and Poland, according to Dagens Næringsliv newspaper.

The largest new establishment is covered by Chinese Hainan Airlines, which fly direct flights between Beijing and Oslo. The company has been granted an application for three weekly flights to Norway. The route was well received by both the salmon industry and the tourist

industry in Norway.

‘’For Norway, the connections will be of great importance.

Norway is the country among the Nordic countries with the highest number of Chinese tourists. This trend has developed very positively in recent years. Therefore, it is natural that such a large and recognised airline as Hainan wants to open a direct connection to Oslo Airport’’ said Avinor’s communications manager, Kristian Løka.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today