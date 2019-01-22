Norwegian hopes for Asian routes due to the Government Declaration

An old agreement states that SAS is the only Nordic airline company that can fly over Russia to Asia. In the government platform, there is a priority to do something about this.

According to flysmart24.no, it is stated that the four government parties will “Cooperate with Russia on over-flying rights”. It is the first time this issue has been so explicitly prioritized by a government, the website reports.

According to Norwegian Airlines Systems (NAS), an around 60-year-old rule only allows SAS among the Scandinavian companies to fly over Siberia to Asia.

“Things have changed in 60 years, that is certain. Today, it’s a pure parody. It was okay during the build-up period after the war, but we are past that,” Norwegian boss, Bjørn Kjos, told NTB about the issue in 2017.

He has previously announced that the company is ready to open a number of direct flights to Asia – if the company gets the right to fly the shortest stretch between Europe and Asia, which is over Siberia. Kjos has, among other destinations, mentioned China, Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, India and Pakistan.

“We are very pleased that the government sees the value of increased traffic between Norway and Asia, both for the export industry and tourism throughout the country,” Communications Manager in Norwegian Airlines, Lasse Sandaker-Nielsen, informs flysmart24.no.

