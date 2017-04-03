The Norwegian Hospitality Association (NHO) ask government for direct flights to China

In conjunction with the Chinese visit this week, the NHO stated that Norwegian authorities must ensure that several Norwegian airlines are permitted to fly over Russia.

‘We must make Norway more accessible via a direct route between Norway and China. Norwegian authorities must do their part to make sure that several Norwegian airlines gain access to Russian airspace.

Direct Flights to and from China will increase the influx of Chinese tourists and travellers from other Asian countries to destinations all over Norway’, said Kristin Krohn Devold, Director of the Norwegian Hospitality Association.

Together with Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, Minister of Foreign Affairs Børge Brende, and the Industry Minister, Monica Mæland, Devold and the biggest ever Norwegian delegation of representatives from Norwegian Industry are on a state visit to China this week.

At the present time, the only Scandinavian airline permitted to fly the shortest route to Asia over Russia is SAS.

The background to this situation is an agreement made in 1956 between the Scandinavian countries and Russia. Direct routes, established in Scandinavia, did not go to Norwegian airports, but only to Swedish and Danish.

‘It’s about ensuring equal conditions for Norwegian and foreign airlines who serve Norwegian airports.

The current practice of direct routes being permitted only to our competitive neighbouring countries constitutes a significant competitive disadvantage for Norway. It makes us less attractive for Asian tourists who want to fly direct’, said Kristin Krohn Devold.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today