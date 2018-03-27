Norwegian launches UK’s cheapest nonstop route to Texas

Norwegian, voted world’s best low-cost long-haul airline, is continuing its global expansion today by launching the UK’s first low fare route to Texas, with the only non-stop service from London Gatwick to Austin, Texas. The new route to the US comes just two days after the airline launched the UK’s cheapest nonstop flights to Chicago on 25th March.

The new year-round three weekly service from London Gatwick to Austin International Airport breaks the monopoly on direct flights to Austin with fares available from £169 one-way, offering passengers more choice and lower fares.

Music was in the air today at London Gatwick as passengers on the inaugural flight experienced the sounds of Austin before they took off. The Live Music Capital of the World is famed for its live music and to celebrate the first flight from London Gatwick to Austin, passengers enjoyed a live acoustic performance from local Austin artist Julian Acosta on the ground and in the skies before landing in Austin.

Norwegian Chief Commercial Officer, Thomas Ramdahl said:“We are excited to offer passengers the only direct route from London Gatwick to Austin, the Live Music Capital of the World. Our high-quality flights give both leisure and business travellers the chance to explore this vibrant city.”

“As we expand our high-quality services to the USA from London Gatwick, we will continue offering consumers greater choice and affordable fares when flying Norwegian”

Gatwick Airport, Chief Commercial Officer, Guy Stephenson said: “This service – Norwegian’s second new long-haul route to launch from Gatwick in the space of a week – connects our passengers to a particularly exciting new destination and famous cultural hub. Austin has so much to offer British tourists, including the incredible live music scene with which it has become synonymous. We’re delighted that our passengers can now take advantage of a direct route to this remarkable city – which is one of more than 60 in Gatwick’s flourishing long-haul network.”

“The new service from Gatwick Airport will provide opportunity for additional visitors connecting from throughout the world and from the U.K.,” said Tom Noonan, President and CEO of Visit Austin. “With year over year increases in visitors from the U.K. and beyond, we anticipate this flight will be very successful. The addition of this route is also a direct reflection of how our city continues to evolve as a premier destination for travellers.”

Norwegian’s long-haul flights from London Gatwick are exclusively serviced by brand new Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, offering an economy and Premium cabin. A new extended Premium cabin is being introduced, exclusively at London Gatwick, with 60% more seats for passengers wanting an enhanced experience. The new 56-seat cabin configuration will offer passengers more than a metre of legroom, complimentary meal service and drinks, generous baggage allowance and airport lounge access, with Premium fares available from £589 one way to Austin.

Austin will be Norwegian’s 13th long-haul route launched from London Gatwick in the past four years. Norwegian is the second largest long-haul airline at London Gatwick* with 13 non-stop long-haul routes following the launch of Singapore in September 2017, Buenos Aires in February and Chicago and Austin in March 2018.

Norwegian Reward members flying to Austin will be able to earn and spend CashPoints – the currency for Norwegian’s award-winning loyalty programme, Norwegian Reward.

Norwegian carries more than 5.8 million UK passengers each year to over 50 global destinations. The airline has one of the youngest aircraft fleets in the world with an average age of 3.7 years, and more than 200 new aircraft on order. Norwegian was awarded the ‘World’s best low-cost long-haul airline’ for the third consecutive year at the SkyTrax World Airline Awards.

Source: Norwegian / Norway Today