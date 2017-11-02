Norwegian named Europe’s Best Low Cost Airline for fifth consecutive year at industry awards

Norwegian was today awarded the title of ‘Best Low Cost Airline – Europe’ for a fifth consecutive year by leading industry website www.airlineratings.com.

Airlineratings.com attracts over 20 million visitors from 232 countries, with the website announcing its Airline Excellence Awards each year to celebrate and promote excellence in the airline industry.

In selecting Norwegian as Europe’s Best Low Cost Airline for a fifth consecutive year, the website’s editorial team praised Norwegian for its innovation and for bringing affordable and safe travel to millions of global passengers, with Norwegian “dominating many aspects of the industry in Europe in recent years”.

Norwegian CEO Bjorn Kjos said: “This industry recognition is welcome news and underlines that high-quality services and affordable fares for passengers continue to be at the heart of Norwegian’s ambitious expansion.”

AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas said:“Norwegian just keeps on getting better. Its continual innovation is bringing affordable, safe and fun travel to millions across Europe and now to much wider horizons. Norwegian is a clear winner and so are the travelling public.”

Source: Norwegian / Norway Today