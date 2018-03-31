Norwegian Named Value Airline of the Year by Air Transport World

Norwegian, the World’s Best Low-Cost Long-Haul Airline and Airline of the Year 2017, has been named ‘Value Airline of the Year’ by Air Transport World, the leading monthly magazine for the airline industry, at the ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards.

“I sincerely congratulate CEO Bjørn Kjos and the entire team at Norwegian for this well-deserved Award. The global panel of judges were highly impressed with Norwegian’s achievements and entrepreneurial spirit. Norwegian has truly shaken up the all-important transatlantic market, introducing quality service at low prices, and demonstrating that long-haul can be done at low cost,” said ATW Editor-in-Chief Karen Walker.

“To be named Value Airline of the Year is a major accomplishment for the entire Norwegian team – and I am extremely proud of all our dedicated employees. Our airline was founded on the premise that everyone should be able to afford to fly, and with each new market we enter, we are able to demonstrate Norwegian’s value and offer even more people affordable fares and high-quality service,” said Bjørn Kjos, CEO and Founder of Norwegian.

The ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards recognise excellence across a broad range of airline operations and are widely considered the most coveted in the aviation industry. The 44th ATW Awards were presented on March 27, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland.

Norwegian launched two new long-haul routes from London Gatwick in March with a daily nonstop service to Chicago and three weekly flights direct to Austin, Texas.

Travellers are able to purchase tickets on Norwegian’s website, which also includes a low fare calendar that displays the lowest available fares to all of Norwegian’s destinations.

Source: Norwegian / Norway Today