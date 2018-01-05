Norwegian CEO: No pilot shortage this year

Norwegian founder and CEO, Bjørn Kjos is not happy with last year. In 2018 he promises not only more routes but also enough pilots.

In temporary premises at Fornebu, Kjos presented the plans for 2018 on Thursday. The founder and boss of Norwegian Air Shuttle made it clear that he is not happy with the year that has passed, where a shortage of pilots led to cancellations and the company had to lease both aircraft and personnel to bridge gaps in departures.

– We are now fully covered, yet there are a few hundred pilots in waiting.

In 2018, we will not lease planes unless something technical or unforeseen happens, Says Kjos.

In 2018, The company will receive 25 additional aircraft, and Kjos estimates that the company will employ about 1,400 more, mostly pilots and cabin crew.

Argentina

Argentina is one of the company’s focus areas in 2018. Norwegian obtained licenses for 153 of the 157 routes they applied for.

– There are only a few minor domestic routes we did not get. All the large routes we wished for, we got, says Kjos.

The Norwegian boss is aiming for the first flight from London to Buenos Aires to take off during February, while the first domestic routes in Argentina will start up in October.

– The Argentine operation is proceeding according to plan, says Kjos.

Norwegian reached about 33 million passengers last year. At the end of last year, the company possessed 149 aircraft and employed around 9,000 people.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today