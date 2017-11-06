Norwegian reports continued international growth and 14 per cent passenger increase in October

Norwegian once again carried more than three million passengers in a single month. More than 3.1 million passengers travelled with the company in October, an increase of 14 per cent compared to the same month last year. The strongest growth was on Norwegian’s intercontinental routes, which have increased the number of passengers by 56 per cent.

A total of 3,148,511 passengers chose to fly with Norwegian in October. This is 381,768 more passengers than the same period last year (14 per cent). The total traffic growth (RPK) increased by 29 per cent, while the capacity growth (ASK) increased by 31 per cent this month. The load factor in October was 87.4 per cent.

Norwegian CEO Bjørn Kjos said: “We’re very pleased to see that more passengers are choosing Norwegian for their travels. The growth is highest on our intercontinental routes and the overall demand is satisfactory and stable. The competition is still strong, so global expansion is important to position ourselves in the market.”

Norwegian operated 99.4 per cent of the scheduled flights in October, of which 78.3 per cent departed on time.

Norwegian’s fleet renewal program continued this month with the delivery of one Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. With an average age of only 3.6 years, Norwegian’s fleet is one of the world’s “greenest” and most modern.

Source: Norwegian / Norway Today