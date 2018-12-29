Norwegian adds route from Oslo to Naples

Norwegian Airline adds a route between Oslo and Naples

Norwegian continued to expand its route service from Norway with the launch of a new direct route between Oslo and Naples in Italy.

This summer, Norwegian travellers can travel straight to Naples,the birthplace of the pizza. Naples is one of Italy’s largest cities and is well suited to combine a city break with a beach holiday.

The city is also a good base for travelling further down the Amalfi Coast, and if you want to explore more of Italy’s famous cities, you can easily fly on one of Norwegian’s one way tickets to, for example, Rome.

“Naples is an exciting destination and we expect many Norwegians to take advantage of this new route this summer. Now we are looking forward to welcoming even more travellers on board our new, comfortable and more environmentally friendly aircraft,” said EVP

Commercial chief, Thomas Ramdahl.

Norwegian is the only airline that flies directly between Oslo and Naples.

About the new route:

The new summer route will have two weekly departures from Oslo to Naples, on Mondays and Fridays as of the 17th of June.

Norwegian in Italy

In the summer season, Norwegian flies to a number of Italian destinations, such as Rome, Sicily, Venice, Verona, Sardinia, Milan, Pisa and now Naples. The company also flies to Italy in the winter months, with destinations like Rome and Milan. Norwegian will also offer more routes between the United States and Italy.

