Norwegian and SAS airlines have new fees

Norwegian passengers can no longer change seats at check-in at the airport without paying for it. At SAS, some customers will lose a luggage advantage.

The new rules came into force on January the 15th, and the price it will cost to choose seats will vary from route to route, wrote E24 newspaper.

‘All who book a trip with Norwegian will be allocated seats automatically.

Those who want to secure their favourite seats, or want a guarantee to sit together, will pay a little extra for that. In order for the same practice to apply to everybody, it will no longer be possible to choose a seat for free when checking in on a machine,’ said Lasse Sandaker-Nielsen,communications manager of Norwegian to the newspaper.

Customers who bought a ‘flex’ ticket, or have pre-ordered seats can, according to Sandaker-Nielsen, change online or via the airline’s app.

Also, with SAS, customers will experience changes this year. From May the 7th, silver, gold and diamond customers will also have to pay to check their luggage in with the airline’s low cost, ‘Go Light’ check-in arrangement, according to E24 newspaper.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today