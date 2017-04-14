Norwegians more anxious to travel after the Stockholm attack

Almost half of respondents said fear of terrorism affects their plans for going abroad. According to a survey Infact made on behalf of VG.

Just shy of half those surveyed, 47 percent, answered that fear of terrorism affect their plans on going abroad, while four out of ten say it does not.

Last time Infact made a similar poll, in January 2016, only one in three of the respondents answered yes to this question, according to the newspaper.

Meanwhile, 41.5 percent said they have become more fearful of terrorist attacks in Norway because of the truck attack in Stockholm last Friday. 44.5 percent answered no to the same question.

– Norwegians are clearly scared by the recent events. It may be that we have made the survey such a short time after the terrorist attack, but it may also be because the attack happened so close to us geographically and with such simple means, Technical Director in Infact, Knut Weberg, states.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today