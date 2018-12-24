Norwegians denied entry into the US

Several Norwegians denied entry into the United States after tightening border controls

More stringent rules on the issue of electronic entry documents have meant that several Norwegian air passengers have been refused to board flights to the United States.

– There were several passengers who got surprised at the airport because of the new rules for getting the electronic entry documents. Some of these passengers we have unfortunately not been able to help, and they have had to cancel or postpone their flights, says information manager Knut Morten Johansen in SAS to flysmart24.no.

It is the US Customs and Border Inspectorate – CBP – which introduced new rules to get a so-called ESTA document before entry, just over a week ago.

Although it has been recommended that ESTA is arranged at least 72 hours before departure, electronic solutions have been able to arrange the grant quickly online. However, now the US authorities are warning that this may not happen so quickly, and have introduced a deadline to arrange the document within 72 hours of departure.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today