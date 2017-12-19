Norwegians give travel voucher/ gift cards for half a million NOK for Christmas

It is becoming increasingly popular to give trips and adventures for Christmas. Figures from TUI show that travel adventures for almost half a million NOK will be under the Christmas tree this year.

“Most of us have what we need of material things and we see that giving travel and experiences is becoming more and more popular,” says Nora Aspengren, Communications Officer at TUI.

December is a high peak season

December is high peak season for selling holiday travel gift cards according to travel agency TUI. In the past three years, Norwegians have purchase close to 500,000 NOK in gift cards for this Christmas month. Figures from December 2016 show that the amounts range from 10 kr to 15.000 kr, and on average about 2900 kr per gift card is purchased.

Tracking growth

– “We see a growing trend in giving experiences and travel as gifts. Be it for Christmas or for other occasions. We therefore believe that sales of this kind of gifts will increase in the future,” said Aspengren.

