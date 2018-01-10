Norwegians tighten 2018’s holiday budget

Norwegians’ desired travel list is high and stable, but we have noticed in 2018 they are tightening their vacation budget. Spain is still the country most are planning to travel to during summer vacation.

“The most popular travel destinations are stable, and it is going to be a good year for both foreign and holiday trips here around Norway,” says Line Endresen Normann, Director of Virke Reise Norway.

Virke also states that Norwegians have cut down their holiday budgets from last year. On average, each household spent 41,850 kroner on vacations in 2017. This year the budget is reduced to 39,250 kroner.

72 percent plan to travel during summer vacation this year, of which 62 percent say they want to travel abroad. 34 percent of those going abroad this summer are planning to travel to Spain. 23 percent are looking for summer vacation trips to Greece, Virkes survey shows.

Eight in ten say they will take at least one weekend trip during the year, and almost six out of ten say these trips will be taken abroad, usually to big cities in Europe.

Even though weekend trips to private cabins are still popular, more and more are planning weekend trips to hotels and rental cabins in Norway.

“A total of 43 percent say that they will take three or more weekend trips in Norway in 2018. People have been good at spending the weekends enjoying Norway and utilizing both cultural offerings and nature. We also see that growing personal interests on holiday trips remains stable,” says Line Endresen Normann.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today