Norwegians traveling to the US are recommended to calculate extra time

From Thursday, all travelers to the US must answer a number of security questions before departure. Norwegian travelers are recommended to get to airport with plenty of extra time.

The new rules apply to all travelers to the United States – including US citizens, according to a spokesman for US transport authorities.

In Norway, airlines believe that the new regulations will lead to longer check-in times.

– We request that travelers to the US from tomorrow calculate extra time for check-in. Those who have traveled to the United States know that there are more documents to be checked.

When we now get an expanded security check, we need to take into account that this takes more time than before. If travelers follow the advice to get to the airport earlier a little earlier than they normally would, we hope that the new procedure will not cause problems for US flights, says information manager Knut Morten Johansen in SAS to Aftenposten.

Must answer questions

He says that the changes mean that anyone checking in will have to answer five to six questions from the airline’s staff before they can start the journey.

“The procedures are such that if our crew do not get responses they find satisfactory in these safety interviews, passengers will, in the worst case scenario, be refused to fly. We hope to avoid that,” Johansen says.

Norwegian confirms that the procedures also apply to their passengers on departures to the United States.

According to the company, passengers will receive instructions by SMS about the new routines. Norwegian check-in counters will also open as much as four hours before departure to avoid problems.

2,100 departures

In total, all the 2,100 departures that arrive on a daily basis from the United States will be covered by the new regulations. According to a statement from the US authorities, “the new regulatory framework” may also include an expanded check of passengers and a strengthened check of electronics.

Air France states that their passengers on the way to the United States at Orly and Charles de Gaulle airports will receive a questionnaire they must answer.

Those traveling with Lufthansa may have to undergo short interviews when they check in or at the gate. Emirates will introduce interviews for passengers traveling from Dubai to the United States.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today