NSB: – Space for anyone who wants to go home for Christmas

NSB is preparing for the Christmas rush and everybody wanting to go home for Christmas by scheduling over 26,000 extra seats on the various train lines.

“We appreciate that so many people choose the train when they are going home for their Christmas and New Year celebrations around our country, and we will do our best to make Christmas schedules literally stay on track,” says Arne Fosen, CEO of NSB Persontog.

It is becoming urgent regarding seats on the Christmas trains, so NSB will encourage anyone who plans to take the train home for Christmas to book tickets right away.

The best tickets are going first, and for several departures it is already getting full.

On Dovrebanen, more than 10,000 extra seats are planned for Christmas and New Year’s Eve, on the Bergensbanen over 9,600 seats (in addition to 2,650 seats on extra trains between Oslo and Bergen) and Rørosbanen almost 3,500 extra seats. Nordlandsbanen will have more than 3,000 extra places.

Only Sørlandsbanen operates with normal capacity over Christmas. This is because NSB believes that the capacity is good enough as it is.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

——————