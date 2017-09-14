One in ten Norwegians don’t have a passport

About half a million Norwegian citizens don’t have a valid passport, and are thus, basically unable to travel abroad.

Although there are approximately 4.8 million Norwegian citizens, just under 4.3 million hold valid Norwegian passports today, wrote Dagsavisen newspaper, who collected the numbers from the Norwegian Police Directorate, and Statistics Norway (SSB).

‘It is voluntary to get a passport in Norway. However, we recommend that you take passports on all trips abroad. Temporary border controls were reinstated on the inner Schengen border from the 26th of August this year, and the control is extended until the 1st of November.

Border controls between countries that are members of the Schengen Cooperative can be introduced at short notice.

In addition, airline and ferry companies and hotels often require valid ID documents upon check-in’, said Atle Roll-Matthiesen, Senior Vice President at the Police Directorate.

