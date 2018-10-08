8 October 2018 marks the 20th anniversary of Oslo Airport Gardermoen and Flytoget Airport Express Train. Come out to the airport for a fun Monday!

1998: The same night as Oslo’s last main airport, Fornebu Airport, closed down, ultra-modern Gardermoen opened to the public. Gardermoen is located in Ullensaker and Nannestad, less than 50 kilometers from Oslo. The now 20-year-old is Norway’s biggest airport, with direct routes to more than 140 domestic and international destinations.

After six years of planning, with a lot of trial and error, Flytoget Airport Express Train also opened on this day. At first, the train only went from nearby Lillestrøm to Gardermoen, but soon it expanded to Oslo and Drammen. Sleek, modern and elegant trains take you to and from the airport in record time.

READ MORE about Oslo Airport Gardermoen and Flytoget Airport Express Train turn 20 this Monday

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today