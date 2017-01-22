Oslo airport is losing ground in Scandinavia

Despite Gardermoen Grew and passed 25 million travelers on last year, Kastrup and Arlanda are growing faster.

Oslo Airport is today Scandinavia’s second largest after Kastrup near Copenhagen, but is in front of Stockholm’s main airport Arlanda. If the other continues to grow fast, the Oslo again end as the smallest of the Scandinavian main airports, the newspaper Aftenposten.

– Oslo Airport is in a stressful situation and has a disadvantage of having clear minimum traffic potential of all three towns, says the Norwegian aviation counselor Einar Sorensen, who for years has worked Closely with the European aviation community in France.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today