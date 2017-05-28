The 100-km-long Oslo Fjord is the scenic gem of the Oslo area. In the summer the fjord buzzes with life.

Each of the islands in the innermost part of the fjord has its own characteristics and history. At Hovedøya you can glance at the busy city while relaxing on the beach. The fjord also offers possibilities for kayaking, canoeing, diving, fishing and sailing if you prefer a more active experience. Read more about Oslo Fjord

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today