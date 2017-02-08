Oslo: Korketrekkeren toboggan run is open

The snow is finally here, and Oslo’s most popular toboggan run is open for the season. The sled rental at Frognerseteren is open every day.

Korketrekkeren starts at Frognerseteren and ends at Midtstuen metro station. The run is two kilometres long, and the elevation drop is 255 metres. One non-stop ride takes about ten minutes, and the metro from Midtstuen to Frognerseteren takes you back to the top in 16 minutes.

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today