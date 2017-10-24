The travel guide’s best-selling yearbook Best in Travel has selected Oslo as one of the ten best cities in the world to visit in 2018, citing the Norwegian capital’s “innovative architecture and unmissable museums alongside cool bars, bistros and cafés”.

Lonely Planet further highlights urban regeneration projects such as the waterfront area of Tjuvholmen, and writes that “Oslo’s charms have sailed under the Scandinavian radar for far too long, but this compact capital is rising fast”.

The guide also notes that “showing off doesn’t really come naturally to Oslo: first and foremost, this is a city to live in, with parks to get lost in, waterways to wander and fjords to kayak – not to mention a coffee culture the equal of Stockholm or Copenhagen”.

Oslo is one of five European cities in the top ten, with Seville (Spain) taking the top spot. The other cities on the list are Detroit (USA), Canberra (Australia), Hamburg (Germany), Kaohsiung (Taiwan), Antwerp (Belgium), Matera (Italy), San Juan (Puerto Rico) and Guanajuato (Mexico). In addition to the Top 10 Cities list, Best in Travel 2018 also chooses Top 10 Countries, Top 10 Regions and Top 10 Best Value.

READ MORE about Oslo one of Lonely Planet’s Top Ten Cities 2018

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today