Oslo – Viking Biking

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 19. June 2017

Oslo – Viking Biking

With Viking Biking you can experience Oslo on a bike – either on a guided tour or on a rented bicycle.

 

Guided bicycle tours – Between April and November, Viking Biking offers daily tours with English-speaking tour guides.
Reservations are not necessary, but recommended. All prices include bike and helmet rental.
Participants should be at Viking Biking’s office at least 15 minutes before the tour starts.

Tailored tours with your own private guide are also available – contact Viking Biking for more information.

Source: visitoslo.com /  Norway Today

