More overnights in DNT cabins in the mountains this Easter

There has been more than over 2,500 overnight stays the first two nights of Easter, an increase of 14 percent from last year according to The Norwegian Tourist Organization (DNT).

– Our overnight totals for Easter has been at 12,800 on average over the last five years. Jotunheimen has a growth rate of 23 percent, Skarvheimen is up by 4 percent and Hardangervidda has 7 percent more visitors than last year, Communications Consultant for DNT, Mari Stephansen, told NTB on Palm Sunday.

Many head for the mountains on Ash Wednesday. According to Stephansen there are excellent skiing conditions throughout much of the high mountains of southern Norway, despite the lateness of Easter.

Avalanche warning service varsom.no, Sunday however reports of considerable avalanche danger in several different places, including Trollheimen, Sunndal and Sunnmøre, inner parts of Fjordane and Jotunheimen.

Security Manager at the Red Cross’ information centre at Gol, Sven Bruun, ask skiing enthusiasts be honest towards themselves regarding their skiing skills.

– Do not take unnecessary risks and select trips according to your ability. The Norwegian mountain code is an equally important checklist for those who ski downhill as for cross-country skiers, says Bruun.

Palm Sunday Red Cross volunteers performed a total of six fetches and one search and rescue operation. Volunteers have so far this Easter recorded 50 injuries, less than half the number in the same period last year, the organization stated in a press release.

